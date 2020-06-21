All apartments in Bentonville
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
327 SE D ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

327 SE D ST

327 Southeast D Street · No Longer Available
Location

327 Southeast D Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
FULLY FURNISHED, YEARS LEASE & WOULD CONSIDER LESS. *Enjoy 2300 sf of brand new living space fully furnished. *Four gorgeous bedrooms with premium mattresses & luxurious bedding.*Two beautiful master suites with ensuite baths, (cozy sitting area in upstairs master)*Living room designed with comfort in mind. Every seat offers a place to rest your feet while you watch television or enjoy the fire.*Chef's kitchen stocked with pots, pans, Or enjoy a multitude of amazing restaurants a few minutes walk away.*Full-size washer/dryer. *Outdoor courtyard great for a cup of coffee or cocktail.
Conveniently located less than 5 minutes from the downtown Walmart grocery & also a Walmart Supercenter for all of your grocery needs.Walk to town for coffee (Onyx is a favorite), lunch, or dinner. Grab ice cream from the corner & sit on the square & people watch.Skylight Cinema is a short walk. Take the gorgeous trails to Crystal Bridges (an easy 20 minute walk) & marvel at the world class art collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 SE D ST have any available units?
327 SE D ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 SE D ST have?
Some of 327 SE D ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 SE D ST currently offering any rent specials?
327 SE D ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 SE D ST pet-friendly?
No, 327 SE D ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 327 SE D ST offer parking?
No, 327 SE D ST does not offer parking.
Does 327 SE D ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 SE D ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 SE D ST have a pool?
No, 327 SE D ST does not have a pool.
Does 327 SE D ST have accessible units?
No, 327 SE D ST does not have accessible units.
Does 327 SE D ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 SE D ST has units with dishwashers.
