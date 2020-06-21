327 SE D ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

FULLY FURNISHED, YEARS LEASE & WOULD CONSIDER LESS. *Enjoy 2300 sf of brand new living space fully furnished. *Four gorgeous bedrooms with premium mattresses & luxurious bedding.*Two beautiful master suites with ensuite baths, (cozy sitting area in upstairs master)*Living room designed with comfort in mind. Every seat offers a place to rest your feet while you watch television or enjoy the fire.*Chef's kitchen stocked with pots, pans, Or enjoy a multitude of amazing restaurants a few minutes walk away.*Full-size washer/dryer. *Outdoor courtyard great for a cup of coffee or cocktail.

Conveniently located less than 5 minutes from the downtown Walmart grocery & also a Walmart Supercenter for all of your grocery needs.Walk to town for coffee (Onyx is a favorite), lunch, or dinner. Grab ice cream from the corner & sit on the square & people watch.Skylight Cinema is a short walk. Take the gorgeous trails to Crystal Bridges (an easy 20 minute walk) & marvel at the world class art collections.