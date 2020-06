Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range Property Amenities new construction

Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home just minutes from Walmart Warehouses, Walmart Home Office, Downtown Bentonville and Everything else Bentonville has to offer! This home features ceramic tile flooring in living & wet areas, custom cabinets, plenty of Pantry space, Granite Counter tops, privacy fenced yard and more. Excellent rental Opportunity! **Pictures may not be of exact unit**