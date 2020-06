Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Great location, just 3 minutes from David Glass Technology Center! This property has been recently remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fenced in back yard. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. Construction is currently underway for the north side of the home to add a spacious 4th bedroom with walk-in closet.