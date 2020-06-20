All apartments in Bentonville
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 SW Montana AVE

2303 Southwest Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied. Small pet with approved application. Possibly increase in rent plus increased Sec. Deposit. Must have at lease 4 hr. notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 SW Montana AVE have any available units?
2303 SW Montana AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 SW Montana AVE have?
Some of 2303 SW Montana AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 SW Montana AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2303 SW Montana AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 SW Montana AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 SW Montana AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2303 SW Montana AVE offer parking?
No, 2303 SW Montana AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2303 SW Montana AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 SW Montana AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 SW Montana AVE have a pool?
No, 2303 SW Montana AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2303 SW Montana AVE have accessible units?
No, 2303 SW Montana AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 SW Montana AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 SW Montana AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
