2303 SW Montana AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied. Small pet with approved application. Possibly increase in rent plus increased Sec. Deposit. Must have at lease 4 hr. notice