CUTE LITTLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF BENTONVILLE. LOCATED BACK BEHIND THE OLD NATIONAL HOME CENTER, RIGHT OFF WALTON. THIS UNIT HAS NEW CARPET AND PAINT. REAR ENTRY GARAGE AND FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 Signature DR have any available units?
1605 Signature DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.