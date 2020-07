Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Craftsman style home with private backyard that backs up to the wooded mountain biking trails!! Awesome location close to Crystal Bridges and Amazeum. Next to walking and biking trails, and two miles to Downtown Bentonville with shopping, dining and Farmer’s Market! Located directly across from the park in the Allencroft Subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and wood floors. Three bedroom home with office on the main level with glass French doors.