Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1303 NE Fairwinds Drive

1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive · (479) 273-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar. Walk out to multi-level patios and enjoy wooded beauty and privacy in your hot-tub! Fresh paint throughout. Located just moments from I-49 and within convenient distances of Wal-Mart HQ, Crystal Bridges, and downtown Bentonville. Kensington residents are very social, enjoying several neighborhood parties throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have any available units?
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
Is 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive offer parking?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 NE Fairwinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
