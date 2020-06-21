Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar. Walk out to multi-level patios and enjoy wooded beauty and privacy in your hot-tub! Fresh paint throughout. Located just moments from I-49 and within convenient distances of Wal-Mart HQ, Crystal Bridges, and downtown Bentonville. Kensington residents are very social, enjoying several neighborhood parties throughout the year.



(RLNE4474227)