Amenities

granite counters clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse

1201 SW Willow Bend Ave Available 06/25/20 Willow Bend - Bentonville - This one's an absolute MUST SEE! This home is close to Bentonville schools, shopping, restaurants, the Bentonville Community Center and the trail system. This home offers a split floor plan and a spacious eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Perfect for the chef in your family or for entertaining guests with delivery! This is rarely available so call us now or apply online at metrorentsnwa.com



(RLNE5834328)