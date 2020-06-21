110 SE G CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous home! This home not only offers elegance, but a great location. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a large master suite with reading nook and raised ceilings, gorgeous kitchen with stained high detail cabinetry, granite countertops, new a/c units and furnaces in 2020 (both still under warranty), and new S/S appliances. This two story is nestled in a cul-de-sac in a wonderful subdivision and is close to all downtown Bentonville has to offer. A short bike ride, walk or car ride to the Downtown Bentonville square! Call us today!