Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:19 AM

110 SE G CT

110 Southeast G Court · (479) 268-5509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Southeast G Court, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2513 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Gorgeous home! This home not only offers elegance, but a great location. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a large master suite with reading nook and raised ceilings, gorgeous kitchen with stained high detail cabinetry, granite countertops, new a/c units and furnaces in 2020 (both still under warranty), and new S/S appliances. This two story is nestled in a cul-de-sac in a wonderful subdivision and is close to all downtown Bentonville has to offer. A short bike ride, walk or car ride to the Downtown Bentonville square! Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 SE G CT have any available units?
110 SE G CT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 SE G CT have?
Some of 110 SE G CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 SE G CT currently offering any rent specials?
110 SE G CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 SE G CT pet-friendly?
No, 110 SE G CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 110 SE G CT offer parking?
No, 110 SE G CT does not offer parking.
Does 110 SE G CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 SE G CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 SE G CT have a pool?
No, 110 SE G CT does not have a pool.
Does 110 SE G CT have accessible units?
No, 110 SE G CT does not have accessible units.
Does 110 SE G CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 SE G CT has units with dishwashers.
