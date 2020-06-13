45 Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 13 at 09:56pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$709
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7716 Us Highway 231
7716 US Route 231, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1736 sqft
This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres.
Results within 1 mile of Wetumpka

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Wescott Dr
631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2638 sqft
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Candy Lane
110 Candy Lane, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Mobile Home in Wetumpka! - Property not available to show until after June 1st. All applicants welcome to apply before that date. MUST have a minimum credit score of 600. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home located in Wetumpka.

1 of 1

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3284 Little John Dr
3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1885 sqft
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1866 Gatewood Dr
1866 Gatewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1926 sqft
1866 Gatewood Dr will be available soon! $1100/mo! Fire up the grill! This home has a covered and uncovered deck. Fresh paint throughout. Contact us to view your future home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3745 Honeysuckle Ct
3745 Honeysuckle Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Navajo Drive
204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2160 sqft
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wetumpka, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wetumpka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

