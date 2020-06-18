All apartments in Wetumpka
903 Jackson Trace Rd.
903 Jackson Trace Rd

903 Jackson Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

903 Jackson Trace Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commercial/Residential Property For Lease - Completely UPDATED Commercial or Residential property for lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just off Hwy 231 in Wetumpka. Hardwood floors have been refinished, new linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom, updated bathroom and kitchen, new water heater, a detached storage shed with cover and plenty of space outside. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $825. No Pets allowed at this property. Tenants must provide own refrigerator. Minimum credit score of 600 required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have any available units?
903 Jackson Trace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wetumpka, AL.
Is 903 Jackson Trace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
903 Jackson Trace Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Jackson Trace Rd pet-friendly?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wetumpka.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd offer parking?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not offer parking.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have a pool?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not have a pool.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have accessible units?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Jackson Trace Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Jackson Trace Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

