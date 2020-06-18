903 Jackson Trace Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Commercial/Residential Property For Lease - Completely UPDATED Commercial or Residential property for lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just off Hwy 231 in Wetumpka. Hardwood floors have been refinished, new linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom, updated bathroom and kitchen, new water heater, a detached storage shed with cover and plenty of space outside. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $825. No Pets allowed at this property. Tenants must provide own refrigerator. Minimum credit score of 600 required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4501197)