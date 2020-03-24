3354 ROSEMARY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

New roof, driveway, HVAC and many more updates. Walkable/flat neighborhood with so much to explore. Walking distance to McCallum Park, restaurants, New Publix (coming soon), running/new biking trails and Vestavia High School. Zoned for Vestavia Schools (Dolly Ridge Elementary). Office could potentially be used as a 4th bedroom. Basement is unfinished but great for storage and storms! No pets or smoking. At least a one year lease. Utilities not included. Virtual showings to be done and lease terms to be discussed prior to prior to accepting physical showings.