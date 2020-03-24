All apartments in Vestavia Hills
3354 ROSEMARY LN

3354 Rosemary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3354 Rosemary Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New roof, driveway, HVAC and many more updates. Walkable/flat neighborhood with so much to explore. Walking distance to McCallum Park, restaurants, New Publix (coming soon), running/new biking trails and Vestavia High School. Zoned for Vestavia Schools (Dolly Ridge Elementary). Office could potentially be used as a 4th bedroom. Basement is unfinished but great for storage and storms! No pets or smoking. At least a one year lease. Utilities not included. Virtual showings to be done and lease terms to be discussed prior to prior to accepting physical showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have any available units?
3354 ROSEMARY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vestavia Hills, AL.
What amenities does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have?
Some of 3354 ROSEMARY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3354 ROSEMARY LN currently offering any rent specials?
3354 ROSEMARY LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 ROSEMARY LN pet-friendly?
No, 3354 ROSEMARY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN offer parking?
No, 3354 ROSEMARY LN does not offer parking.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3354 ROSEMARY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have a pool?
No, 3354 ROSEMARY LN does not have a pool.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have accessible units?
No, 3354 ROSEMARY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3354 ROSEMARY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3354 ROSEMARY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3354 ROSEMARY LN has units with air conditioning.
