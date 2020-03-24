All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills, AL
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

177-D Old Montgomery Hwy

177 Old Montgomery Hwy · (205) 841-2250 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 Old Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
CONDO for rent in Homewood area near Samford University - Great condo available in the Foxcroft Condominium Buildings featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! This 2-story condo is located convenient to UAB, Brookwood Hospital, Brookwood Mall, & within walking distance of Samford University making it ideal for students/roommates. It is zoned for Homewood School District. Easy access to Highway 280. This spacious unit has new paint throughout, a full-access view of the condo's private pool from both the 1st & 2nd floors, a gas fireplace, & living/dining room. Located in a quiet community with security provided & private parking. Gas hot water & gas heat. Property owner pays the HOA. This is a MUST SEE!!! Owner prefers no pets, but would consider 1 small (25lbs or less) housebroken pet at owner's discretion. Available NOW!!!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE5472925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have any available units?
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have?
Some of 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy does offer parking.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy has a pool.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have accessible units?
No, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 177-D Old Montgomery Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
