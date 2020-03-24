177-D Old Montgomery Hwy

Amenities

CONDO for rent in Homewood area near Samford University - Great condo available in the Foxcroft Condominium Buildings featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! This 2-story condo is located convenient to UAB, Brookwood Hospital, Brookwood Mall, & within walking distance of Samford University making it ideal for students/roommates. It is zoned for Homewood School District. Easy access to Highway 280. This spacious unit has new paint throughout, a full-access view of the condo's private pool from both the 1st & 2nd floors, a gas fireplace, & living/dining room. Located in a quiet community with security provided & private parking. Gas hot water & gas heat. Property owner pays the HOA. This is a MUST SEE!!! Owner prefers no pets, but would consider 1 small (25lbs or less) housebroken pet at owner's discretion. Available NOW!!!



