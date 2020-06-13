38 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$649
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1805 8th Avenue
1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/05/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1324 13th Ave E.
1324 13th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1324 13th Ave E. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Located across from Home Depot. Pets negotiable (RLNE5854304)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Highland Manor
20 Highland Manor Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
20 Highland Manor Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Verner/Northridge Middle/Northridge High School school zone. Also, within walking distance to Tuscaloosa Academy. Hardwood floors in great room and dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2150 3rd Court
2150 3rd Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury 3 Bed 3 Bath really close to UA Campus - Luxury town home featuring 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, hardwood and porcelain tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, glass back splash, walk-in master tile shower, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 6th Court
2609 6th Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand new 4 bed 4 bath close to UA Campus! - (RLNE5839955)

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Meador Drive
403 Meador Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
403 Meador Dr. Available 08/05/20 ON UA CAMPUS - Just a minutes walk to campus with a private parking lot. Lawn service, washer/dryer connections, and emergency maintenance. (RLNE5803241)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 1st Ave
2001 1st Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2001 1st Ave Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake just minutes from The University of Alabama campus. (RLNE5803210)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8020 Shadesbrook Drive
8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1801 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage! 2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Beverly Heights
10 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1895 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2 Bath with hardwood floors - Available NOW! Ready to move into! Well-maintained, large den, custom bookshelves, privacy fence with large backyard. Large covered patio for grilling and gatherings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524 Available 07/25/20 524 The Summit- 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment off of 15th Street - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment is located just past Super Target and Home Depot off 15th Street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 16th Street Unit 1
502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1480 sqft
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** 3 bedroom,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
600 13TH ST
600 13th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3BR/3BA with balcony and a view! Gated entry, top/4th floor unit with no one above! Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. New HVAC unit! All appliances including washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tuscaloosa, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tuscaloosa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

