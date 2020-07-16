Amenities

68 Brookhaven Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Brookhaven off Hargrove Road - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Located just off of Hargrove Road, this home sits in a coveted residential community. Hardwood floors, carpet, and tile are found throughout this remodeled home. 68 Brookhaven has a fenced in backyard, shaded double patio, and fire pit. The owner of this house enclosed the carpet for a extra large bonus room or man cave. You make it what you want it. This is a must see!



(RLNE2641526)