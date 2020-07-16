All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

68 Brookhaven

68 Brookhaven Drive · (205) 554-1792
Location

68 Brookhaven Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68 Brookhaven · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
68 Brookhaven Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Brookhaven off Hargrove Road - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Located just off of Hargrove Road, this home sits in a coveted residential community. Hardwood floors, carpet, and tile are found throughout this remodeled home. 68 Brookhaven has a fenced in backyard, shaded double patio, and fire pit. The owner of this house enclosed the carpet for a extra large bonus room or man cave. You make it what you want it. This is a must see!

(RLNE2641526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Brookhaven have any available units?
68 Brookhaven has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Brookhaven have?
Some of 68 Brookhaven's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
68 Brookhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Brookhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Brookhaven is pet friendly.
Does 68 Brookhaven offer parking?
No, 68 Brookhaven does not offer parking.
Does 68 Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Brookhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Brookhaven have a pool?
No, 68 Brookhaven does not have a pool.
Does 68 Brookhaven have accessible units?
No, 68 Brookhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Brookhaven does not have units with dishwashers.
