Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1903 6th Avenue

1903 6th Avenue · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 6th Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT***

Town home off Hackberry Rd. Two bedroom, with 2.5 baths. Downstairs features open floor plan including living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs are both bedrooms with walk in closets separated by private bathrooms.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Utilities are not included

Directions: from U of A campus take Hackberry Rd across 15th. Take third right onto 19th Street.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1880763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 6th Avenue have any available units?
1903 6th Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1903 6th Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1903 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1903 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1903 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1903 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1903 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
