Troy, AL
309 Botts Ave
309 Botts Ave

309 Botts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 Botts Avenue, Troy, AL 36081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
4 Bedrooms,2 Baths. Open Living Room And Kitchen. Utility Room With Washer And Dryer Included. Backyard Area. Close To Troy University And Within Walking Distance Of University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Botts Ave have any available units?
309 Botts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troy, AL.
What amenities does 309 Botts Ave have?
Some of 309 Botts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Botts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 Botts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Botts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 309 Botts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 309 Botts Ave offer parking?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Botts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Botts Ave have a pool?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 Botts Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Botts Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
