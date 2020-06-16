Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Troy
Find more places like 309 Botts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Troy, AL
/
309 Botts Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 Botts Ave
309 Botts Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
309 Botts Avenue, Troy, AL 36081
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedrooms,2 Baths. Open Living Room And Kitchen. Utility Room With Washer And Dryer Included. Backyard Area. Close To Troy University And Within Walking Distance Of University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Botts Ave have any available units?
309 Botts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Troy, AL
.
What amenities does 309 Botts Ave have?
Some of 309 Botts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 Botts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 Botts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Botts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 309 Botts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Troy
.
Does 309 Botts Ave offer parking?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Botts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Botts Ave have a pool?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 Botts Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Botts Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Botts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Botts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Montgomery, AL
Auburn, AL
Dothan, AL
Prattville, AL
Wetumpka, AL
Pike Road, AL
Ozark, AL
Daleville, AL
Millbrook, AL
Enterprise, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
Auburn University at Montgomery
Auburn University
Faulkner University