Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Start Packing! This beautiful all-electric home features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and 1 bath with tub/shower combo. Spacious living room and a beautiful eat-in kitchen. Stove and fridge to be installed prior to move in. Cute covered front porch, an open deck in the back overlooking the level fenced backyard and Off-street parking on the driveway. Come see it today, this one won't last long! Section 8 is accepted.