Spanish Fort, AL
6749 Spaniel Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:29 PM

6749 Spaniel Drive

6749 Spaniel Dr · (703) 919-2632
Location

6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool.  This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....All Brand NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, connected to Smart home Technology, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, back splash in the kitchen, open floor plan and a large master suite with 2 other bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry upstairs. Located within the highly sought after Spanish Fort School District and  located to 2 grocery stores, I-10 to zip over to Mobile, banks, a gym, 15 minutes from downtown Mobile and a bevy of Restaurants along the way, boat launches, shopping, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have any available units?
6749 Spaniel Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6749 Spaniel Drive have?
Some of 6749 Spaniel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 Spaniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6749 Spaniel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 Spaniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6749 Spaniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fort.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6749 Spaniel Drive does offer parking.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6749 Spaniel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6749 Spaniel Drive has a pool.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 6749 Spaniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6749 Spaniel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6749 Spaniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6749 Spaniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
