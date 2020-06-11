6749 Spaniel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....All Brand NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, connected to Smart home Technology, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, back splash in the kitchen, open floor plan and a large master suite with 2 other bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry upstairs. Located within the highly sought after Spanish Fort School District and located to 2 grocery stores, I-10 to zip over to Mobile, banks, a gym, 15 minutes from downtown Mobile and a bevy of Restaurants along the way, boat launches, shopping, etc.