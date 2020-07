Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill courtyard package receiving

Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area. Each apartment home includes a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and outside storage. Water, garbage and pest control are also included. Enjoy such amenities as a sparkling pool, an exercise facility, and tennis courts. We do value our residents and our on-site professional management team will see to your needs in an efficient and friendly manner. Let Legacy at Summerchase Apartments be your new home!