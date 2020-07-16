Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pike Road renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
100 Waterscapes Dr
100 Waterscapes Drive, Pike Road, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Home in Gated Community - Property Id: 317799 Beautiful, well kept home, hard wood floors throughout; spacious master bedroom with private sitting room with study, granite countertops throughout, spacious kitchen with

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9755 Farnham Dr
9755 Farnham Drive, Pike Road, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2272 sqft
9755 Farnham Dr - Beautiful home located in the desirable neighborhood of Lochshire has many great features. The spacious open den features wood floors, gas log fireplace and a large picture window. The separate dining room also has wood floors.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,007
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3212 Herbert Drive
3212 Herbert Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1180 sqft
3212 Herbert Drive Available 08/21/20 COMING SOON! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Montgomery has a lot to offer! The living room is so big with a nice fireplace and a pass-through window to the eat-in kitchen with a chandelier! On the other

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1925 Parkview Dr. S.
1925 Parkview Drive South, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2756 sqft
If you are looking for plenty of space, this house is for you! It is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located just off Taylor Road.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3243 Hackberry Lane
3243 Hackberry Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1601 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1130 Stafford Drive
1130 Stafford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1390 sqft
HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AS OF 8/6/20. NEW WOOD FLOORING HAS BEEN INSTALLED, NEW PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE TEANTS VACATE . 3 bed, 2 bath home located just off Ray Thorington Rd. in the Thorington Trace neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6137 Gladstone Drive
6137 Gladestone Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1293 sqft
Cheery & Fresh 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - How Fresh & Cheery is This Beautiful Abode!? This brick home features lots of light & modern vinyl wood floors throughout! Includes a beautiful large window in the living area, a bright &

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2501 Gladlane Drive
2501 Gladlane Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2396 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1536 St. Charles
1536 St Charles Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1462 sqft
Gorgeous, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath home in Montgomery - Thank you for choosing Good Faith Property Management. We look forward to serving you! For a full list of vacancies, please visit www.goodfaithpm.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11 Twin Oaks Lane
11 Twin Oaks Lane, Emerald Mountain, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Emerald Mountain Home! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features wood floors, a split floor plan with the living room separating the master and other bedrooms, a lovely sunroom that overlooks a private backyard, a large deck, new solid

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2462 sqft
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3179 Norman Bridge Rd
3179 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5115 West Linda Circle
5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$849
1400 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1029 Magnolia Curve
1029 Magnolia Curve, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
Want to live in Old Cloverdale but not in an OLD home? This two-story brick charmer is the house for you! Built as a builder's personal residence, the attention to detail in this home is rare: gorgeous features like ornate wall & ceiling moldings,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1622 Midway St
1622 Midway Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
990 sqft
1622 Midway St Available 08/14/20 COMING SOON! - Split Level Home with Bedrooms and Bath Up, Living Room, Kitchen/dining on Main Level, Large Den and Laundry Room Down. New wood floors, New Hardi-Plank siding. New doors and windows in den.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
2022 Madison Avenue
2022 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated Capitol Heights charmer! Original refinished hardwood flooring runs throughout, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pike Road, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pike Road renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

