2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:08 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1525 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
138 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1045 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$968
1108 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
55 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Cobblestone Court
1612 Cobblestone Court, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1350 sqft
1612 Cobblestone Court Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON! - (RLNE5764272)
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
18 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
470 Eastdale Road So.
470 Eastdale Road South, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
- Apartment in Eastdale Area No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815971)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1435 E. Fairview B
1435 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Walking Distance from Huntingdon College! - Welcome to 1435 E. Fairview Apt. B! This apartment is very conveniently located within walking distance of Huntingdon College as well as the Cloverdale Entertainment District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2662 E 3rd Street
2662 E 3rd St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
** 2 bed, 1 bath ** Apartment for Rent! - Nice hardwood floors in this 2 bedroom apartment set it off! New paint and a fully equipped kitchen make this place irresistible! A nice fireplace and ceiling fans are a huge plus, as well as the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1709 Miriam Street
1709 Miriam St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$525
1709 Miriam Street Available 08/01/20 1709 Miriam St (Available 8/1/2020) - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath second floor apartment above a duplex. Newly installed parking pad allows you to keep your vehicle off the street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
466 Eastdale Road So.
466 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
466 Eastdale Road So. Available 07/01/20 - Apartment in Eastdale Area No Pets Allowed (RLNE4555442)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
407 Heustess St # A
407 Heustess Street, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$500
510 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Make an appointment to view this nice apartment today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Garden District
1 Unit Available
1940 Norman Bridge Ct.
1940 Norman Bridge Court, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1421 sqft
SHOWING WILL BEGIN AFTER THE 15TH AS OF RIGHT NOW! 2 bed, 1 bathroom quaint Cloverdale charmer located in the cul-de-sac on Norman Bridge Ct.