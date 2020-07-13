/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
147 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Hidden Creek Parkway
108 Hidden Creek Parkway, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
108 Hidden Creek Parkway Available 07/15/20 Home for rent in Pelham - This is a single family home located in the Hidden Creek neighborhood of Pelham, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room with fireplace and natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Sugar Drive
109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!!! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Walker RD
521 Walker Road, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1326 sqft
Cute Pelham Garden Home - Property Id: 302240 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302240 Property Id 302240 (RLNE5901544)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Move In Ready!!! 2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
17 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$884
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$918
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,001
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
753 3rd St NE
753 3rd Street Northeast, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1595 sqft
753 3rd St NE Available 07/19/20 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! - Spacious townhome located right behind Shelby Baptist Hospital! The kitchen is large and has tons of cabinet space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Katy Circle
143 Kathy Circle, Meadowbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2572 sqft
143 Katy Circle - Welcome Home to 143 Katy Circle! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a formal living and dining room, a family room, and many more great features.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
149 Windstone Pkwy
149 Windstone Parkway, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Great family home with a large yard. Centrally located to Chelsea schools. Nice quiet subdivision. 4 miles to hwy 280, 12 miles to I-65. Basement can be used as the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the living space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View NOW!!!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1306 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$706
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$870
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Similar Pages
Pelham Apartments with BalconyPelham Apartments with GaragePelham Apartments with GymPelham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL