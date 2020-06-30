All apartments in Ozark
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

269 Spruce Lane

269 Spruce Ln · (334) 475-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

269 Spruce Ln, Ozark, AL 36360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Ozark. Features include hardwood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, an open floor plan, screened-in back porch and a spacious, fenced-in back yard. Comes with washing machine and dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Spruce Lane have any available units?
269 Spruce Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Spruce Lane have?
Some of 269 Spruce Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
269 Spruce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 Spruce Lane is pet friendly.
Does 269 Spruce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 269 Spruce Lane offers parking.
Does 269 Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Spruce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Spruce Lane have a pool?
No, 269 Spruce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 269 Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 269 Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Spruce Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Spruce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Spruce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
