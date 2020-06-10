2111 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking online portal

3-Bedroom Home Near Downtown Northport! Quiet Neighborhood, Lots of Space! - You do not want to miss this newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Northport! With easy access to Downtown Northport, Downtown Tuscaloosa, and the interstate -- make this house your home! Featuring hardwood floors and new paint in bright, neutral tones. Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the covered front porch. Laundry room downstairs with storage, and a large, private backyard. An ideal house in a quiet, established neighborhood close to Downtown Northport and Tuscaloosa. Apply now!



