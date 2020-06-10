All apartments in Northport
Northport, AL
2111 18th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

2111 18th Street

2111 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 18th Street, Northport, AL 35476

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
3-Bedroom Home Near Downtown Northport! Quiet Neighborhood, Lots of Space! - You do not want to miss this newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Northport! With easy access to Downtown Northport, Downtown Tuscaloosa, and the interstate -- make this house your home! Featuring hardwood floors and new paint in bright, neutral tones. Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the covered front porch. Laundry room downstairs with storage, and a large, private backyard. An ideal house in a quiet, established neighborhood close to Downtown Northport and Tuscaloosa. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 18th Street have any available units?
2111 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northport, AL.
What amenities does 2111 18th Street have?
Some of 2111 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2111 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2111 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2111 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 2111 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2111 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2111 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2111 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
