1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
889 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
876 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
105 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fort
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
60 Mershon Street
60 Mershon St, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
806 sqft
Cute Fairhope cottage rental. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, but an additional room that could be used as a bedroom but does not have a closet. Cute as a button with hardwood floors and resent updates.
