Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

6529 Kings Branch Drive North

6529 Kings Branch Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

6529 Kings Branch Dr N, Mobile County, AL 36618
Garland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hot Deal!!!

2017 build home located at the end of a beautiful cul-de-sac. This home has luxury touches inside and out! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fenced in back yard, and covered concrete patio! The kitchen is equipped with stainless and black appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, and large pantry! Also included is a large mud room/laundry room with washer and dryer available, and this room leads to a large two car garage! The master suite has its own bathroom attached, complete with 2 walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate walk in shower and linen closet. Do not miss out on this listing!

*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have any available units?
6529 Kings Branch Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile County, AL.
What amenities does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have?
Some of 6529 Kings Branch Drive North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Kings Branch Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Kings Branch Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Kings Branch Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North offers parking.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have a pool?
No, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North has units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 Kings Branch Drive North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6529 Kings Branch Drive North has units with air conditioning.
