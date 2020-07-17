6529 Kings Branch Drive North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hot Deal!!!



2017 build home located at the end of a beautiful cul-de-sac. This home has luxury touches inside and out! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fenced in back yard, and covered concrete patio! The kitchen is equipped with stainless and black appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, and large pantry! Also included is a large mud room/laundry room with washer and dryer available, and this room leads to a large two car garage! The master suite has its own bathroom attached, complete with 2 walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate walk in shower and linen closet. Do not miss out on this listing!



*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***



Want to view this home???



Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!



Key Check-Out Hours

Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm

Saturday: 9am - 1pm

Sunday: Closed



Location:

1509 Government Street, Suite 503

Mobile, AL 36604

*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*



Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.