Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

2033 Island Road

2033 Hollingers Island Road · (251) 299-2100
Location

2033 Hollingers Island Road, Mobile County, AL 36605
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!

This is a brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes from Mobile Bay and only 30-45min from Dauphin Island! It is perfect, low maintenance brick home with carpet and tile throughout! Inside you will find a large open living room that flows into the kitchen and includes a beautiful kitchen bar, new stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets! The master suite and bathroom is located at the back of the home for the most privacy and is equipped with a large walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and has its own door that leads to the back yard! All of this sits on a beautiful lot with tons of trees and freshly sodded front yard! Do not miss this deal!

*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***
*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Island Road have any available units?
2033 Island Road has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2033 Island Road have?
Some of 2033 Island Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Island Road currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Island Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Island Road pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Island Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile County.
Does 2033 Island Road offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Island Road offers parking.
Does 2033 Island Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Island Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Island Road have a pool?
No, 2033 Island Road does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Island Road have accessible units?
No, 2033 Island Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Island Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Island Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Island Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2033 Island Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2033 Island Road?
Add a Message
