Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard in sought after West Mobile. Easy maintenance and spacious throughout. Family room has a beautiful gas log fireplace and wood flooring is throughout home. Spacious kitchen with beautiful eat in area. Call today for your private showing. You don't want to miss out on this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have any available units?
13635 DANIELS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile County, AL.
What amenities does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have?
Some of 13635 DANIELS DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 DANIELS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13635 DANIELS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.