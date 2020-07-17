All apartments in Mobile County
13635 DANIELS DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

13635 DANIELS DRIVE

13635 Daniels Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13635 Daniels Dr, Mobile County, AL 36695

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard in sought after West Mobile. Easy maintenance and spacious throughout. Family room has a beautiful gas log fireplace and wood flooring is throughout home. Spacious kitchen with beautiful eat in area. Call today for your private showing. You don't want to miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have any available units?
13635 DANIELS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile County, AL.
What amenities does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have?
Some of 13635 DANIELS DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 DANIELS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13635 DANIELS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 DANIELS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile County.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13635 DANIELS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13635 DANIELS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
