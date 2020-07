Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

284 Pinewood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Millbrook with Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a one car garage. On a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard. Sliding glass back door from the den host plenty of sunshine and the den has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has an island with electric cooktop that opens into the den, make for a nice open floor plan. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $825. Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250.



