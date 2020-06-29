All apartments in Millbrook
216 Azalea Drive

216 Azalea Drive · (334) 721-3067
Location

216 Azalea Drive, Millbrook, AL 36054

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the enclosed patio for entertaining.Call us today.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Azalea Drive have any available units?
216 Azalea Drive has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 216 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
