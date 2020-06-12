Apartment List
5 Apartments for rent in Millbrook, AL with garage

Millbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Meadows Circle
119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and
Results within 1 mile of Millbrook

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Results within 10 miles of Millbrook

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1691 sqft
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3618 Woodhill Road
3618 Woodhill Road, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2034 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are large with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Millbrook, AL

Millbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

