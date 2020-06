Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County. Main level features hardwood floors, den with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Large man cave in the basement and spacious garage for 2 cars and plenty of storage. Covered rear deck and large fenced in yard. Oak Mountain Schools!



To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com/how-to-apply/. Please include the property address in your inquiry. You can also email us at rent@waltontower.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4887201)