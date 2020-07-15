All apartments in Jasper
1535 New Prospect Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1535 New Prospect Road

1535 New Prospect Road · No Longer Available
Location

1535 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL 35503

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction Home for Rent in Jasper, AL...AVAILABLE NOW!!! - *PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)

**24 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE when you move in by 7/10/2020!! -OR-
**13 MONTH LEASE WITH 1 MONTH FREE when you move in by 7/10/2020!!
AND
Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 7/10/2020!!

Brand new home in New Prospect Acres! Spacious living room, open to the dining room and kitchen - perfect for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Offering three additional bedrooms and one additional full bath.

**Interior pictures may differ slightly***

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

**Square footage is approximate**

***Tenant to verify school system***

AL Power 800-245-2244
Water/Sewer - City of Jasper 205-221-2141
NO GAS
Trash pick up - City of Jasper 205-221-8519

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5891226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 New Prospect Road have any available units?
1535 New Prospect Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasper, AL.
What amenities does 1535 New Prospect Road have?
Some of 1535 New Prospect Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 New Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
1535 New Prospect Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 New Prospect Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 New Prospect Road is pet friendly.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road offer parking?
No, 1535 New Prospect Road does not offer parking.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 New Prospect Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 1535 New Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 1535 New Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 New Prospect Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 New Prospect Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1535 New Prospect Road has units with air conditioning.
