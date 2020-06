Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family. The great room/dining room combo is open to the updated kitchen complete with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dual pantries and a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom suite is equipped with walk in closet and whirlpool bath w/ separate shower. Laminate flooring throughout great room and 2nd bedroom. Enjoy this weather in the large backyard area with patio and fire pit. Call today!