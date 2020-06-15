3303 Hogan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Deatsville! - This Charming Home is Waiting Just For YOU! The 2 Bedroom Home sits on a half acre lot with a screened-in porch - plenty of outdoor space for warm-weather fun! Inside includes a nicely updated kitchen with tile backsplash & breakfast/serving bar. Also includes large bedrooms and an updated bath! Don't miss this charmer! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



