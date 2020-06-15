All apartments in Holtville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3303 Hogan Road

3303 Hogan Road · (678) 782-7447
Location

3303 Hogan Road, Holtville, AL 36022

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 Hogan Road · Avail. now

$720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Deatsville! - This Charming Home is Waiting Just For YOU! The 2 Bedroom Home sits on a half acre lot with a screened-in porch - plenty of outdoor space for warm-weather fun! Inside includes a nicely updated kitchen with tile backsplash & breakfast/serving bar. Also includes large bedrooms and an updated bath! Don't miss this charmer! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5848685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

