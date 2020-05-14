All apartments in Helena
1974 Riva Ridge Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1974 Riva Ridge Road

1974 Riva Ridge Road · (205) 835-7488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1974 Riva Ridge Road · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools. This Beautiful 1 level home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large living room with vaulted ceilings, and a lovely eat in kitchen. The home also has new paint and new carpet throughout. The owner is purchasing all new appliances for the home to be installed before move in. The exterior features fresh landscaping, a 2 car carport, and a cozy patio with a pergola.
You don't want to miss this one! It won't last long! Virtual 3D Tours available. Call 205-585-0477 to Schedule your showing today!

Pets allowed on a Case By Case Basis.

The Security Deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.

(RLNE5772462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have any available units?
1974 Riva Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have?
Some of 1974 Riva Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Riva Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Riva Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Riva Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 Riva Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 Riva Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 Riva Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
