Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools. This Beautiful 1 level home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large living room with vaulted ceilings, and a lovely eat in kitchen. The home also has new paint and new carpet throughout. The owner is purchasing all new appliances for the home to be installed before move in. The exterior features fresh landscaping, a 2 car carport, and a cozy patio with a pergola.

You don't want to miss this one! It won't last long! Virtual 3D Tours available. Call 205-585-0477 to Schedule your showing today!



Pets allowed on a Case By Case Basis.



The Security Deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.



(RLNE5772462)