Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings. Kitchen has tile back splash, new flooring. Master has high ceilings, new carpet, walk in closet! Master bath has separate shower, garden tub and double vanity. Covered deck with a fenced yard for additional privacy!



Resident to verify schools: Helena Elem., Helena Middle & Pelham High School.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



