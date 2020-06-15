All apartments in Helena
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

106 Frances Lane

106 Frances Lane · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Frances Lane · Avail. Jul 20

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings. Kitchen has tile back splash, new flooring. Master has high ceilings, new carpet, walk in closet! Master bath has separate shower, garden tub and double vanity. Covered deck with a fenced yard for additional privacy!

Resident to verify schools: Helena Elem., Helena Middle & Pelham High School.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE1962710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Frances Lane have any available units?
106 Frances Lane has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Frances Lane have?
Some of 106 Frances Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Frances Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Frances Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Frances Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Frances Lane is pet friendly.
Does 106 Frances Lane offer parking?
No, 106 Frances Lane does not offer parking.
Does 106 Frances Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Frances Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Frances Lane have a pool?
No, 106 Frances Lane does not have a pool.
Does 106 Frances Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Frances Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Frances Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Frances Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Frances Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Frances Lane has units with air conditioning.
