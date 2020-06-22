1430 Regency Road D401

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master bed room. The condo has a split floor plan with the guest bed, full bath and laundry room just off of the entrance. The living room flows into the kitchen with island,granite counter tops, stainless appliances and corner dinning area. The master bedroom has access to the balcony, an over sized walk in closet, large walk in shower and double vanities. Additional upgrades include tile in main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms,10' ceilings, 8' doors, coat/storage closet in the living room, storage room near the front entrance. Do not forget Enclave at Oak Hill is a gated community, has a community pool, hot tub, fitness center and near the bike trail on Ft Morgan Rd.



Directions: Traveling on HWY 59 in Gulf Shores, Turn right onto Alabama's Coastal Connection/W Fort Morgan Rd/AL-180 .73 miles, Turn right onto Regency Rd.1430 Regency Rd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542



Minimum lease term is 12 months.This is a NON smoking home. Tenant will be responsible for power. Water, sewer, trash,basic cable/Secure Vision, internet and landscaping included in rental amount. NOT pet friendly per the HOA.



**BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:

Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID

Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed

If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income

Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application

Back ground check for anyone over the age of 18, fee $30.00 per applicant

Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant



Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.

These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab



***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.

Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***



No Pets Allowed



