Gulf Shores, AL
1430 Regency Road D401
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1430 Regency Road D401

1430 Regency Road · (251) 967-1018
Location

1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1430 Regency Road D401 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master bed room. The condo has a split floor plan with the guest bed, full bath and laundry room just off of the entrance. The living room flows into the kitchen with island,granite counter tops, stainless appliances and corner dinning area. The master bedroom has access to the balcony, an over sized walk in closet, large walk in shower and double vanities. Additional upgrades include tile in main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms,10' ceilings, 8' doors, coat/storage closet in the living room, storage room near the front entrance. Do not forget Enclave at Oak Hill is a gated community, has a community pool, hot tub, fitness center and near the bike trail on Ft Morgan Rd.

Directions: Traveling on HWY 59 in Gulf Shores, Turn right onto Alabama's Coastal Connection/W Fort Morgan Rd/AL-180 .73 miles, Turn right onto Regency Rd.1430 Regency Rd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Minimum lease term is 12 months.This is a NON smoking home. Tenant will be responsible for power. Water, sewer, trash,basic cable/Secure Vision, internet and landscaping included in rental amount. NOT pet friendly per the HOA.

**BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:
Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID
Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed
If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income
Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application
Back ground check for anyone over the age of 18, fee $30.00 per applicant
Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant

Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.
These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab

***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.
Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have any available units?
1430 Regency Road D401 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1430 Regency Road D401 have?
Some of 1430 Regency Road D401's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Regency Road D401 currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Regency Road D401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Regency Road D401 pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Shores.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 offer parking?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Regency Road D401 has a pool.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have accessible units?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Regency Road D401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Regency Road D401 does not have units with air conditioning.
