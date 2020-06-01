All apartments in Grayson Valley
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

2616 Janice Circle Northeast

2616 Janice Circle Northeast · (205) 433-0170
Location

2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of storage and counter space. The back porch over looks a fenced-in back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite that has been updated. Downstairs, there is a full bathroom, living space, and a ground-level porch, connected to the top porch.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have any available units?
2616 Janice Circle Northeast has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2616 Janice Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Janice Circle Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Janice Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast offer parking?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Janice Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Janice Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
