2616 Janice Circle Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of storage and counter space. The back porch over looks a fenced-in back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite that has been updated. Downstairs, there is a full bathroom, living space, and a ground-level porch, connected to the top porch.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.