Amenities

hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute Fairhope cottage rental. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, but an additional room that could be used as a bedroom but does not have a closet. Cute as a button with hardwood floors and resent updates. It includes an attached storage room with laundry and use of the expansive back yard. Rental is located within walking distance to all downtown Fairhope has to offer.