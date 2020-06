Amenities

garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Live in a new community that is very family oriented and safe at Grandview Estates! Walk into an extra large living room with laminated vinyl plank luxury flooring. 4 bedroom- 2bath- front entry 2 car garage Double vanity in the master bedroom along with ceramic tiling in the bathrooms Windows everywhere in this home make for great natural lighting. We have many homes for rent in this neighborhood so if you don't like this one let me show you others! Call or text Nigel for a tour and application