All apartments in Fairhope
Find more places like 370 Azalea Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairhope, AL
/
370 Azalea Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

370 Azalea Street

370 Azalea Street · (251) 610-8966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairhope
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845

An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple. Not only is this home in the heart of Downtown, you are also in the same district as the best schools in the state. Beautiful hardwood floors, large windows with great natural light, tongue and groove ceiling, arched doorways, and a completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel high efficiency GE appliances makes this house a home. The home sits on a double lot with a privacy fence surrounding the back yard. The house also has a storage shed in the back and a lean-to off the house perfect for entertaining and enjoying Fairhope afternoons. A 5 minute walk from the heart of Downtown and a 10 minute walk to the bay. This home has it all from high end appliances to prime location. I look forward to hearing from you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294845
Property Id 294845

(RLNE5836680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Azalea Street have any available units?
370 Azalea Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Azalea Street have?
Some of 370 Azalea Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Azalea Street currently offering any rent specials?
370 Azalea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Azalea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Azalea Street is pet friendly.
Does 370 Azalea Street offer parking?
No, 370 Azalea Street does not offer parking.
Does 370 Azalea Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Azalea Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Azalea Street have a pool?
No, 370 Azalea Street does not have a pool.
Does 370 Azalea Street have accessible units?
No, 370 Azalea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Azalea Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Azalea Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Azalea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Azalea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 370 Azalea Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext
Fairhope, AL 36532

Similar Pages

Fairhope 1 BedroomsFairhope 2 Bedrooms
Fairhope Apartments with GymFairhope Cheap Places
Fairhope Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FL
Tillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLGonzalez, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity