370 Azalea Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845



An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple. Not only is this home in the heart of Downtown, you are also in the same district as the best schools in the state. Beautiful hardwood floors, large windows with great natural light, tongue and groove ceiling, arched doorways, and a completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel high efficiency GE appliances makes this house a home. The home sits on a double lot with a privacy fence surrounding the back yard. The house also has a storage shed in the back and a lean-to off the house perfect for entertaining and enjoying Fairhope afternoons. A 5 minute walk from the heart of Downtown and a 10 minute walk to the bay. This home has it all from high end appliances to prime location. I look forward to hearing from you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294845

Property Id 294845



(RLNE5836680)