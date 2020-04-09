All apartments in Fairfield
6637 Tensaw Ct

6637 Tensaw Court · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL 35064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6637 Tensaw Ct · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5593181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have any available units?
6637 Tensaw Ct has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6637 Tensaw Ct have?
Some of 6637 Tensaw Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Tensaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Tensaw Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Tensaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 Tensaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct offer parking?
No, 6637 Tensaw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6637 Tensaw Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have a pool?
No, 6637 Tensaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 6637 Tensaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 Tensaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Tensaw Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Tensaw Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
