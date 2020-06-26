All apartments in Enterprise
502 Legend Tr
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

502 Legend Tr

502 Legends Trl · (334) 475-4405
Location

502 Legends Trl, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2668 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in The Legends. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom features custom details throughout the home and comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances (no microwave), a gas fireplace and a separate laundry room with washing machine and dryer hook ups. It has a 2 car garage, sprinkler system and is wired for security system. Large walk in shower in master bathroom and screened in back porch. Features include hardwood and tile floors, a covered back porch, and a formal dining area. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee (no cats). For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Legend Tr have any available units?
502 Legend Tr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Legend Tr have?
Some of 502 Legend Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Legend Tr currently offering any rent specials?
502 Legend Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Legend Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Legend Tr is pet friendly.
Does 502 Legend Tr offer parking?
Yes, 502 Legend Tr offers parking.
Does 502 Legend Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Legend Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Legend Tr have a pool?
No, 502 Legend Tr does not have a pool.
Does 502 Legend Tr have accessible units?
No, 502 Legend Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Legend Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Legend Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Legend Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Legend Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
