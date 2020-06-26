502 Legend Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home located in The Legends. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom features custom details throughout the home and comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances (no microwave), a gas fireplace and a separate laundry room with washing machine and dryer hook ups. It has a 2 car garage, sprinkler system and is wired for security system. Large walk in shower in master bathroom and screened in back porch. Features include hardwood and tile floors, a covered back porch, and a formal dining area. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee (no cats). For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.