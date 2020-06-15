28 Courtyard Way

Amenities

Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.



Fully furnished TDY to include yard care, pest control and clubhouse amenities with pool and common kitchen area that can be rented for parties. 2 BR 2 1/2 bath with kitchen, living room, laundry room and 1 car garage. Includes cable, internet, telephone, electricity, water and garbage. All utilities included but with a Cap; inquire within our office.



(RLNE1879086)