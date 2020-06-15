All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

28 Courtyard Way

28 Courtyard Way · (334) 347-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 Courtyard Way · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.

Fully furnished TDY to include yard care, pest control and clubhouse amenities with pool and common kitchen area that can be rented for parties. 2 BR 2 1/2 bath with kitchen, living room, laundry room and 1 car garage. Includes cable, internet, telephone, electricity, water and garbage. All utilities included but with a Cap; inquire within our office.

Contact our office to schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE1879086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Courtyard Way have any available units?
28 Courtyard Way has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Courtyard Way have?
Some of 28 Courtyard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Courtyard Way currently offering any rent specials?
28 Courtyard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Courtyard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Courtyard Way is pet friendly.
Does 28 Courtyard Way offer parking?
Yes, 28 Courtyard Way does offer parking.
Does 28 Courtyard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Courtyard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Courtyard Way have a pool?
Yes, 28 Courtyard Way has a pool.
Does 28 Courtyard Way have accessible units?
No, 28 Courtyard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Courtyard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Courtyard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Courtyard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Courtyard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
