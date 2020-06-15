All apartments in Enterprise
Enterprise, AL
220 Jasmine Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

220 Jasmine Circle

220 Jasmine Circle · (334) 475-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Jasmine Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
alarm system
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
The Cottages at Woodland Park: Tucked in the woods off Boll Weevil Circle. While providing privacy, they offer convenience to schools, shopping, golf, restaurants and located minutes from Ft. Rucker. Comes with all kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer hookups, alarm system (not activated), sprinkler system, covered porch and privacy-fenced back yard. Quarterly pest control included. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee (no cats). For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Jasmine Circle have any available units?
220 Jasmine Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Jasmine Circle have?
Some of 220 Jasmine Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Jasmine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
220 Jasmine Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Jasmine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Jasmine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle offer parking?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle have a pool?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle have accessible units?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Jasmine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Jasmine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
