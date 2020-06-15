220 Jasmine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

The Cottages at Woodland Park: Tucked in the woods off Boll Weevil Circle. While providing privacy, they offer convenience to schools, shopping, golf, restaurants and located minutes from Ft. Rucker. Comes with all kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer hookups, alarm system (not activated), sprinkler system, covered porch and privacy-fenced back yard. Quarterly pest control included. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee (no cats). For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.