Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer. Heating and Cooling unit is UV light with hypo allergic **1/2 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MONTHS LEASE OR GREATER. (CLB)