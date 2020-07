Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

105 Porters Way Available 08/12/20 Sommer Brook Subdivision - Gorgeous 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 Car Garage in the Sommer Brook Subdivision. Gas fireplace in living room, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Property on septic tank. Two rear patios overlooking a spacious, fenced-in backyard. Pets are negotiable per owner approval & non-refundable pet fee. Quarterly pest control provided.



Contact our office to schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE3792317)