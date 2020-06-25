All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

105 East Kingswood

105 Kingswood Drive · (334) 475-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Kingswood Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is conveniently located off of Shellfield Road. This home features an over-sized 2 car garage with tons of storage, a brick fireplace, a large open kitchen with all major appliances, washing machine and dryer hook ups, and a huge fenced-in back yard. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. For more information or to schedule to view this home please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

*Please contact our office before any showings*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 East Kingswood have any available units?
105 East Kingswood has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 East Kingswood have?
Some of 105 East Kingswood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 East Kingswood currently offering any rent specials?
105 East Kingswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 East Kingswood pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 East Kingswood is pet friendly.
Does 105 East Kingswood offer parking?
Yes, 105 East Kingswood offers parking.
Does 105 East Kingswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 East Kingswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 East Kingswood have a pool?
No, 105 East Kingswood does not have a pool.
Does 105 East Kingswood have accessible units?
No, 105 East Kingswood does not have accessible units.
Does 105 East Kingswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 East Kingswood has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 East Kingswood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 East Kingswood has units with air conditioning.
